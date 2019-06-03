Digital Dialogue: NBC12 launches ‘How We Got Here’ podcast covering Virginia’s history

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Whether you’re a history buff, podcast fanatic or just love Virginia - this one is for you!
“How We Got Here” launched Monday, June 3. It’s a podcast highlighting Virginia’s rich history, told one week at a time. We jump back in time to things that happened around us, you never learned in school.
In Episode 1, we introduce you to the Paul Revere of the South, one of Ulysses S. Grant’s biggest failures on the battlefield and why we learned more about death than liberty from Patrick Henry. We also catch up with a little boy who survived a lightning strike, and we examine why the 75th anniversary of D-Day means more to one Virginia community than most.
To learn more, join NBC12′s Investigative Reporter Rachel DePompa, Producer Colten Weekley and Digital Content Director Kate Albright at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 4 for a digital dialogue all about the podcast. Jasmine Turner will host the discussion live on Facebook, the NBC12 news app and our channels on Roku and Amazon Fire. You’ll be able to ask questions live or just sit back and enjoy the conversation.
Check out the trailer and first episode here:
And make sure to subscribe in all your favorite places to listen to podcasts!
