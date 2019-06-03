Community tips help lead to arrest in Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police said tips made by the community helped them make an arrest in a shooting that happened on Hull Street Road on Tuesday, May 28.
Carlos D. Horne, 37, was arrested Sunday by the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force and is charged with attempted murder and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
On May 28, just after 10 p.m., a Richmond police sergeant heard gunfire in the 3000 block of Hull Street. When he got to the scene, he found an adult man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.
“I would like thank the numerous citizens who reached out to us with helpful information.” said Major Crimes Lieutenant Richard Edwards. “This is a great example of how getting tips quickly can help us make an arrest.”
