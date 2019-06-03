2 charged with child endangerment at Orange County Head Start

ORANGE, Va. (WWBT) - Two women have been charged with child endangerment after a report of an assault at Orange County Head Start.
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an alleged assault April 25 from the Department of Social Services.
Following an investigation, Jenean Renee Simms, 33, of Orange and Brookes Michelle Sims, 37, of Earlysville, were arrested and indicted May 28.
Jenean Simms is charged with one county of child endangerment and one count of child abuse and neglect. Brookes Sims was charged with one count of child endangerment and one count of failing to report the suspicion of child abuse.
Both were released on a $5,000 unsecured bond.
