Boxer Brief 5K , the run to save buns, targets colorectal cancer

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The 7th annual Boxer Brief 5K fundraiser is set for June 8 at Stony Point Fashion Park.
The run to save buns starts Saturday morning at 8 a.m. near the Panera Bread Company inside the mall.
The annual event was started as a way to honor Rich Conklin, a beloved football coach at Clover Hill High School who died from colorectal cancer in 2011.
Organizers say they hope the event kick starts an important conversation about the deadly disease while getting folks out of their comfort zone.
“This is a very important event to get some education and some awareness out there in the community so folks can understand that it’s important to talk to their doctors about screening," executive director of Hitting Cancer Below the Belt Melinda Conklin said. ”Colorectal cancer is the second cancer killer in our country in men and women. The diagnoses is rising in the younger population age 20-39, the diagnosis is rising sharply."
Also new this year will be a post-race stretch at the finish line led by personal trainer Bryant Johnson, best known for designing Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s personal fitness regimen.
After the race, Stony Point Fashion Park will be hosting a live concert at 6 p.m.
