Richmond church honors Virginia Beach shooting victims

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The congregants at Unity of Bon Air joined hands Sunday, exemplifying the true meaning of togetherness as they grieve for Virginia Beach.
“The synthesis of what we do together is so much more powerful than what we do by ourselves," said head minister Reverend Laura Bennett.
After the 11 a.m. service, Rev. Bennett led a vigil and kicked off a novena, nine days of prayer, in memory of the shooting victims.
Reverend Zita Correll described the novena as “putting prayer into action. For example, today we get to hug someone and tell them ‘Hey, I really love you.'”
On Monday, the church will be mailing out hand-written notes to Virginia Beach; messages like ‘You are courageous’ and ‘Stay strong’ to give just a small token of comfort to the suffering city.
Rev. Bennett says they first got the news this past Friday night during a church music concert.
“We immediately went into prayer. We passed out little electric candles, we sang John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’ while we were waving the lights and just holding the people of Virginia Beach in prayer.”
Since then, Unity has made it their goal to extend a spiritual hand to those who need it so many miles away.
“They are not alone in their challenges. When things fall apart for them, that there are people around them who love them and who will be there for them," Rev. Bennett said.
Anyone is free to take part and join in on the novena within the nine days. A list of prayers planned until Monday, June 10 can be found on their website.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.