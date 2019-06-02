Officials: Va. Beach gunman turned in resignation hours before shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Associated Press/WWBT) - Virginia Beach officials said the suspected gunman turned in his two weeks’ notice the morning of the shooting that killed 12 people and injured four others.
City manager Dave Hansen said at a news conference Sunday that “the perpetrator’s performance was satisfactory” and that he was an employee “in good standing” at the Virginia Beach city department where he worked.
Hansen said in response to a reporter's question that the shooter had notified his chain of command of his intention to quit his job via email on Friday, hours before the shooting.
Eleven city workers were killed in the shooting rampage and one contractor was also killed while at the building trying to get a permit. The four people injured remain in the hospital.
Police Chief James Cervera said his officers responded to the scene within two minutes of getting the call.
Cervera described the office space where the workers were as a “maze” or “honeycomb,” making it hard to navigate “just because it’s an older building and it’s been reconstructed numerous times.”
About five to eight minutes after entering the building, police encountered the shooter and engaged him on the second floor of the municipal building.
Authorities have identified 40-year-old DeWayne Craddock as the shooter at the municipal building on Friday afternoon. He worked in the city’s utilities department as an engineer. He was killed following a gun battle with police.
The police chief said he did not have the exact number of shots that were fired by the suspect, but he could say they were “well into the double-digits.”
Cervera said he had “no information” to lead to the conclusion that the suspect had targeted anyone specifically.
