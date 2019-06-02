Neighbors remember ‘quiet, gentle demeanor’ of Powhatan man killed in Va. Beach shooting

POWHATAN, Va. (WWBT) - Powhatan residents are mourning Christopher ‘Chris’ Rapp, one of the 12 Virginia Beach victims killed at the municipal center Friday—the largest mass shooting of 2019.
Ann and Gene Hatcher reflected on Rapp’s “quiet, gentle demeanor” on Saturday.
The Hatchers live in the Meadow Farms neighborhood in Powhatan.
“He was a real quiet person,” said Gene.
Rapp served as a therapist of sorts to the couple, sitting with them, and supporting them during a difficult time.
"If my husband was going to survive the brain hemorage he had... Chris was one if he saw Gene sitting on the porch, he’d stop and say “How ya doing, Gene?'” Ann reflected.
According to the Hatchers, Rapp and his wife, Bessie, had no children, and their personalities complemented each other.
“Smiling faces. He was very quiet, Bessie very extroverted,” Ann said of the couple.
Rapp was an engineer— one of the newest hires of the Virginia Beach Public Works Department. He started 11 months before his death.
No stranger to public works, Rapp previously worked as the department head in Powhatan.
His passion for culture was clear.
“He was not afraid to put on the decor,” Ann commented on Rapp’s passion for the bagpipes.
Rapp was part of the Scottish band Tide Water Pumps and Drums.
Band Manager Jim Roberts released a statement on Rapp’s death:
"The members of Tidewater Pipes & Drums are grieving the loss of our friend and bandmate, Chris Rapp, who was one of the victims of Friday’s senseless shooting in Virginia Beach.
Chris came to Tidewater last fall but already had experience playing the bagpipes, so he jumped right into the band circle and started contributing immediately. He played with us at the Central Virginia Celtic Festival and Highland Games last October and marched with us as recently as St. Patrick’s Day.
Chris was reserved but very friendly, quietly engaging members one-on-one after our weekly practices. Even though we didn’t have time to get to know him better, we shared a love for music that created an immediate bond. More importantly, he showed up and worked hard, which is all you can ask for in a group of amateur musicians.
Our thoughts right now are with Chris’ parents, Mike and Patty, and with his wife, Bessie. We are planning to play for Chris’ funeral service (time and date TBD) and will do whatever else we can to support his family at this difficult time.
Please note that we have other members of the band family who work in the Virginia Beach municipal center, and we are grateful that they are all OK."
The Hatchers said they will remember Rapp sitting with them, being a good neighbor.
“Everything goes through your mind how quickly something happens,” Ann said.
The couple said they are ready to support Bessie, and sit with her, just as Rapp did with them.
