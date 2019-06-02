Here’s what happened this week to make you smile

Here’s what happened this week to make you smile
Sunrise just before 6 a.m. on June 2. (Source: Bill Draper)
By NBC12 Newsroom | June 2, 2019 at 1:44 PM EDT - Updated June 2 at 1:44 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The bright side: it was a short work week. The downside: we have a full one coming up. That’s alright though, we can get through it with a smile! :)

Like Cheese? It’s “Gouda” for the Soul

For the past 30 years, 13 sisters from Our Lady of the Angels Monastery have been making cheese in Crozet to help raise money for everyday living and for those in need. And like we said above, it’s “Gouda” for you.

Nuns making Gouda cheese in Monastery barn in Crozet

Big Break

A Richmond metal band is giving back to the person who helped give them their big break by bringing them across the big pond! Rock on!

Richmond band gets big break from overseas music reviewer

Congrats, Grad!

For Tiffany Tucker, settling for “good enough” was never and option, so her goal was to graduate with a 4.0 GPA from Virginia State University. So, this single-mother worked hard and graduated at the top of her class! Truly inspirational! Congratulations, Tiffany!

Single mom graduates at top of VSU class

Going the Distance

A Chesterfield girl is only one of a few in the whole world with a rare genetic condition. In fact, she’s the only one with her specific condition. So her dad is running 100 miles to raise awareness and money for research.

Dad plans 100-mile run to raise awareness for daughter’s rare condition

Rage RVA is all the Rage

If you’ve ever gotten so mad you just want to throw or smash something - this is the place for you! RVA Rage is letting you de-stress by taking a swing at everyday life. We honestly think this sounds like so much fun!

Smash things to de-stress in new Rage Room

Like Father, Like Daughter

A Prince George County Police Department therapy dog is calling it a career and retiring now that he’s 11 years old. But this K-9 shouldn’t have too much to worry about because his daughter is taking over for him, and even took the oath with a bark.

K-9 Sansa accepting her new duties with PGPD! #PGPDPROUD #K9Sansa

Posted by Prince George County Police Department on Wednesday, May 29, 2019

Photo of the Weekend

This. Sunrise. Is. GORGEOUS! Thanks, Bill Draper for sharing!

Sunrise just before 6 a.m. on June 2.
Sunrise just before 6 a.m. on June 2. (Source: Bill Draper)

Happy with some Sun

This week will be starting of sunny, but there is a chance for rain a few days this week.

Forecast: Showers and storms possible again Sunday PM

Final Thought

“Problems are not stop signs, they are guidelines.” - Robert H. Schuller

Have a good week!

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.