Here’s what happened this week to make you smile

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The bright side: it was a short work week. The downside: we have a full one coming up. That’s alright though, we can get through it with a smile! :)
For the past 30 years, 13 sisters from Our Lady of the Angels Monastery have been making cheese in Crozet to help raise money for everyday living and for those in need. And like we said above, it’s “Gouda” for you.
A Richmond metal band is giving back to the person who helped give them their big break by bringing them across the big pond! Rock on!
For Tiffany Tucker, settling for “good enough” was never and option, so her goal was to graduate with a 4.0 GPA from Virginia State University. So, this single-mother worked hard and graduated at the top of her class! Truly inspirational! Congratulations, Tiffany!
A Chesterfield girl is only one of a few in the whole world with a rare genetic condition. In fact, she’s the only one with her specific condition. So her dad is running 100 miles to raise awareness and money for research.
If you’ve ever gotten so mad you just want to throw or smash something - this is the place for you! RVA Rage is letting you de-stress by taking a swing at everyday life. We honestly think this sounds like so much fun!
A Prince George County Police Department therapy dog is calling it a career and retiring now that he’s 11 years old. But this K-9 shouldn’t have too much to worry about because his daughter is taking over for him, and even took the oath with a bark.
This. Sunrise. Is. GORGEOUS! Thanks, Bill Draper for sharing!
This week will be starting of sunny, but there is a chance for rain a few days this week.
“Problems are not stop signs, they are guidelines.” - Robert H. Schuller
Have a good week!
