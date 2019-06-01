‘We share your shock’: City of Myrtle Beach grieves with Virginia Beach after mass shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The City of Myrtle Beach has extended its deepest condolences to the people of Virginia Beach after Friday’s tragic shooting.
A gunman opened fire in the Virginia Beach Municipal Center. Police said 11 people died at the scene and one died on the way to the hospital. Four more were injured in the shooting. Police said all but one of the victims were public utilities employees.
“We share your shock, grief and sadness at this terrible time,” Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune said. “On behalf of everyone here in Myrtle Beach, please know that our thoughts and prayers are with Virginia Beach’s staff members, the families of the victims and the residents of the city. We cannot comprehend such actions. Our hearts go out to everyone affected by this senseless act. We are here to support you and welcome the chance to be of service to you in this time of need.”
Police said the gunman was killed during a shootout. Virginia Beach Police Chief Jim Cervera said an officer was hurt during the shootout, but he was saved by his bulletproof vest.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.