Virginia lawmakers praise first responders, condemn ‘daily scourge’

“I’m beyond heartbroken that Virginia Beach is the latest community in America to be touched by the pain and inexplicable violence of a mass shooting," Herring said. "Virginia Beach is a vibrant, beautiful city, and yet today we all weep at the senseless loss of life that has occurred. In recent years there have been mass shootings at American elementary schools, colleges, government buildings, offices, concerts, movie theaters, nightclubs, even churches, mosques, and synagogues. We have to do more to stop this kind of violence. Life doesn’t have to be this way, and it shouldn’t be this way.”