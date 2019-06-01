Vigils being held after Virginia Beach mass shooting

Multiple injuries were reported in the shooting at Virginia Beach. (Source: WAVY)
June 1, 2019 at 9:58 AM EDT - Updated June 1 at 10:06 AM

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WWBT) - Two vigils are being held after a mass shooting left 12 people dead at the municipal center in Virginia Beach.

According to WAVY, a prayer vigil is being organized by a church and will be held at Regal Cinemas in Strawbridge Marketplace at 10 a.m.

Another vigil is being held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at Old Dominion University. WAVY reports the vigil will be at 6 p.m. outside the Webb University Center. Everyone is welcome to attend.

