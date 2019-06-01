’There’s still hope when bad things happen’: Va. Beach unites for prayer vigil

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WWBT) - The City of Virginia Beach says it will not be defined by the tragedy that claimed 12 lives Friday.
That’s why several community members united a day later as they also pray for healing.
"I once was lost, but now I’m free,” a crowd sang along to musicians playing ‘Amazing Grace’ at a prayer vigil Saturday.
One man lifted the Holy Bible into the air as those around him fought tears.
"It’s one of those things where you always think, it won’t happen here. It won’t happen in this city, and then it does and you’re left dumbfounded,” said Wes Wade.
There was a huge community response less than 24 hours after the crime.
"Some of you here were in those offices. What you need to know today is you got to allow yourself time to grieve. It’s okay,” a worship leader told the crowd.
Lisa Dunaway is one of those people who was in a city office at the time Dewayne Craddock entered the public utilities building opening fire.
"I haven’t been able to talk a lot about it. I’m in the building next door. I wasn’t in the building but we work with those people,” Dunaway said.
As she works to get past the tragedy, her grandchildren were there to witness the community’s response.
"They knew the shooting happened yesterday. They understood that. They just didn’t know why,” Dunaway said.
While they may never know, they will know one thing: "I want them to see there are evil things that happen, but there’s not just evil in the world. I want them to see that a community can come together and be strong, and they have to be a part of that community,” said Casey Shank, Dunaway’s daughter.
The community’s resolve has been tested, but not lost.
"We will not let fear stop Virginia Beach from coming together and being the best that we can be,” said Virginia Beach City Council member Aaron Rouse.
"This isn’t the end of the story. There’s still hope when bad things happen,” Shank said.
The City of Virginia Beach is now organizing a memorial service to honor the 12 lives lost. It will happen at the Rock Church on Thursday at 7 p.m. The church is located at 640 Kempsville Road, in Virginia Beach. The service is open to anyone who wants to pay their respects.
Meantime, an area outside of Building 11 of the city municipal complex is being designated for a makeshift memorial - meeting the request of so many who said they just want to do something to say “we care” and “we’ll get through this."
