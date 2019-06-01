Northam orders state flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Va. Beach victims

Northam orders state flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Va. Beach victims
Governor Ralph Northam has ordered the Commonwealth of Virginia to be flown at half-staff. (Source: NBC12)
June 1, 2019 at 12:26 PM EDT - Updated June 1 at 12:26 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Governor Ralph Northam has ordered the flag of the Commonwealth of Virginia to be flown at half-staff in honor of the Virginia Beach shooting victims.

[ Virginia Beach shooting victims ‘leave a void that we will never be able to fill' ]

All state flags flying over the Capitol, along with those flying over local, state, and federal buildings and grounds, will be flown at half-staff until sunset on Saturday, June 8.

Twelve people were killed when a gunman opened fire at the Virginia Beach municipal building. Four others were also injured in the attack.

[ Police identify 12 victims killed in Virginia Beach shooting ]

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.