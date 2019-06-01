Northam orders state flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Va. Beach victims

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Governor Ralph Northam has ordered the flag of the Commonwealth of Virginia to be flown at half-staff in honor of the Virginia Beach shooting victims.
All state flags flying over the Capitol, along with those flying over local, state, and federal buildings and grounds, will be flown at half-staff until sunset on Saturday, June 8.
Twelve people were killed when a gunman opened fire at the Virginia Beach municipal building. Four others were also injured in the attack.
