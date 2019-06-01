Man wanted following shooting in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A man is wanted following a shooting Friday night in Chesterfield.
Police were called to the 5800 block of Handel Court just after 7:30 p.m. for a reported shooting and found a man with gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police identified the suspect at Lidwan Delfond, Thaniel, 35, of no known address. Thaniel is known to the victim and police said this is an isolated incident.
Thaniel is wanted on warrants of malicious wounding, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.
