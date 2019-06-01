First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms possible Sunday PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - There is a chance for a few strong to severe thunderstorms again on Sunday, which is why Sunday is now a First Alert Weather Day.
Sunday morning into the early afternoon should be dry, but late in the day between 6pm and 11pm, there will be a low chance for strong to severe thunderstorms.
The Richmond metro, including Henrico, Hanover, Chesterfield Counties, and surrounding areas are included in a marginal risk for severe storms (1 out of 5).
The storm threat will be more likely across Northern Virginia into the Northern Neck, where there is a slight risk for severe weather (2 out of 5).
The primary threat with any strong to severe storms that develop on Sunday will be damaging wind gusts, with hail, frequent lightning, and heavy downpours also possible.
The storm threat will be hit or miss, but most of the storms will be focused north of I-64 during Sunday evening.
Our hour by hour future radar shows the first storms arriving in our area around 6pm. Here is what the radar may look like around 7pm:
This is what the radar may look like at 10pm:
