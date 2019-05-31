‘Do the right thing’: Police plea for witnesses to come forward after 9-year-old killed at park

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Major Crimes Sgt. Michael Mocello says the Richmond Police Department is searching for three people who may have been involved in a Memorial Day shooting that killed 9-year-old Markiya Dickson and injured another boy.
Mocello urged people who witnessed the shooting “to do the right thing” and come forward.
“Individuals we’re looking for were over at the basketball court and skate park,” he said Friday afternoon of the shooting at Carter Jones Park on Sunday evening.
On Friday, the Richmond Police Department released these details about who they’re looking for:
- “Suspect 1: A young black male who was seen with no shirt on and wearing a white towel or T-shirt on his head. He is believed to have braids that are shoulder length.”
- “Suspect 2: A young black male with a medium build and short cropped hair. He was seen wearing blue shirt and grey or dark colored pants.”
- “Suspect 3: A young black male wearing dark clothing.”
On Friday, Mocello said the second suspect was seen running toward Semmes Avenue after the shooting. The third suspect was last seen running away from the court toward a gravel road.
Mocello said there were upwards of 100 people at the park at the time of the shooting and that he’s “surprised” that no one has come forward with information.
“If you come forward to me, you’re going to have a great experience," he said and help bring “closure” to the families who have been impacted by the shooting.
Dickson, who was a student at Crestwood Elementary School in Chesterfield, was shot and killed at a Richmond park over the Memorial Day weekend.
She was previously a student at Redd Elementary in the city of Richmond.
Dickson’s funeral will be held at noon Friday, June 7 at the Arthur Ashe Center.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective Benjamin Neifeld at Benjamin.Neifeld@richmondgov.com or (804) 646-3246, or call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Tips can also be submitted through the P3 Tips Crimestoppers app.
