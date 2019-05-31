Signs your smartphone is overheating

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT/WXIX) - If you’ve been struggling in the heat this early summer hear - your phone is feeling your pain too! Smart phones and heat just don’t mix. Here are the signs your phone’s at risk for serious heat damage.
Most smart phones will give you a warning when they’re overheating. But that’s not the only sign of trouble.
Extreme heat to an iPhone is anything above 95 degrees. That’s when the heat can actually start to damage the battery and circuits.
When a smart phone gets hot, you may notice your phone isn’t charging as fast, or that charging doesn’t work at all. Or the display could dim, or go black.
Extreme heat can also hurt your cell signal as the radios switch into low-power mode.
Your camera flash may stop working, too, and directions apps may not work correctly.
Even worse than those annoyances, though,is the permanent damage you could do to your battery! So never leave your phone in the sun, or in a hot car. And never charge your phone if it’s hot to the touch!
If you need to cool your phone down, switch it into Airplane mode. That shuts off GPS, Bluetooth, WiFi and cell data. Taking it out of the case can also help cool it faster.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.