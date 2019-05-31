Richmond utility rates will go up starting in July

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Utility bills for Richmond residents will be going up.
The Richmond City Council approved the increases May 13, and the new charges will take affect beginning in July.
The total increase, according to the Department of Public Utilities, is expected to be about $6 on average for Richmond customers, or about 4 percent.
Natural gas rates will see a 3.5-percent increase, leading to an estimated $1.86 more per month for all customers. Water rates will rise an estimated $1.41 for customers using 100 cubic feet of water, and wastewater customers will see an estimated increase of $2.39 for the same amount of usage.
DPU said typical residents will see a 4-percent increase in their stormwater bills, which is about 16 cents. Stormwater rates are a flat fee based on the amount of impervious area the property contains. A breakdown of that fee is below:
- Tier 1 (1000 or less sq. ft. of impervious area) will pay $2.22 per month
- Tier 2 (1,001 - 2,000 sq. ft. of impervious area) will pay $4.09 per month
- Tier 3 (2,001 – 3,000 sq. ft. of impervious area) will pay $6.66 per month
- Tier 4 (3,001 – 4,000 sq. ft. of impervious area) will pay $9.59 per month
- Tier 5 (4,001 sq. ft. or more of impervious area) will pay $13.78 per month
For more information, visit the City of Richmond website.
