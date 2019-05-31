Richmond band gets big break from overseas music reviewer

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond metal band is embarking on the biggest stage of its young career at a music festival this weekend in West Virginia.
But instead of enjoying their opportunity solo, they’re bringing along one special person who made it all possible - from 3,500 miles overseas.
“You’re never fulfilled enough, there’s never enough success, you’re always shooting for the next level,” said Seasons guitarist Matt Poe.
“You kind of have to find something to set you apart,” he said. “Anything to get an edge.”
Poe and the other members of Seasons found that edge in an unlikely place - Kevin Yates, a YouTube music reviewer in the UK, who specializes in reviewing underground metal bands.
“We were like ‘Man wouldn’t it be cool if he could do one of our songs?’” said Poe. “So we shot him a message.”
Yates answered their call, and after reviewing one of their songs, “it took off,” said Poe. “Our fans were sharing it ... his fans were sharing it.”
Poe says the band now has fans from not only the UK, but all the way in Australia, who has seen Yates’ videos.
Seasons then got fans to request them to play at Metal in the Mountains Music Festival, an invite-only event in West Virginia on Friday and Saturday.
“We’re ready to rock it out,” said Seasons bassist Chad Prichett.
For this Richmond metal band this chance means everything, but if they were going, they were bringing a guest.
“We want to bring Kevin to the U.S. not only for his first trip U.S., but to bring him to be a part of this festival,” said Poe.
The band contacted festival promoters and set up an online fundraiser to help bring Yates stateside.
“It’s huge,” said Yates. “It’s bigger than anything I could have ever thought up honestly.”
