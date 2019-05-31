Pence to visit memorial in Virginia on 75th anniversary of D-Day

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ/GRAY TV) - Vice President Mike Pence is expected to make an appearance in Bedford next week.
According to Angela Lynch of the National D-Day Memorial, Pence is slated to attend The Final Salute, an event marking the 75th anniversary of D-Day, which will be held at the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford on June 6.
Pence will deliver a keynote address, “D-Day and the nation,” during the ceremony, which begins at 10 a.m.
Pence last visited the region on May 11, when he spoke at Liberty University’s graduation.
Dedicated in 2001 by President George W. Bush, The National D-Day Memorial has hosted hundreds of thousands of visitors from around the globe.
June 6 events will include an air show style flyover of refurbished World War II aircraft and a personal roll call of the brave veterans in attendance who served during WWII.
