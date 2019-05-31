News to know for May 31: Severe storms expected; Overturned tractor-trailer closes I-295 South ramp; Human remains linked to missing woman

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Happy Friday! As you leave out this morning, don’t forget your umbrella.
Friday is a First Alert Weather Day for a severe storm risk later in the day.
Storms are likely in the 6 p.m. to midnight time frame, with dry weather through the daytime.
The ramp from Interstate 295 South to Interstate 64 East is closed after a tractor-trailer overturned.
The closure is near Exit 28A in Henrico County.
State police say the driver was able to crawl out, and is expected to be okay.
Human remains and a stolen truck linked to a missing woman in Cumberland County have been found.
An F-530 truck missing from Maryland was located in Mecklenburg County on May 30.
The remains are being transported to the medical examiner in Richmond for identification.
Amy Renee Fabian, 43, has been missing since May 24.
GRTC is set to make route changes for the Broad Appetit Festival.
Broad Street will be closed between Belvidere Street and Adams Street from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. June 2.
The Scripps National Spelling Bee ended in a historical way: eight co-champions won the spelling bee.
The eight winners all spelled 47 consecutive words correctly.
All eight winners received the $50,000 cash prize and a custom-designed trophy.
