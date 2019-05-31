News to know for May 31: Severe storms expected; Overturned tractor-trailer closes I-295 South ramp; Human remains linked to missing woman

By Tamia Mallory | May 31, 2019 at 6:49 AM EDT - Updated May 31 at 6:49 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Happy Friday! As you leave out this morning, don’t forget your umbrella.

Severe storms expected

Friday is a First Alert Weather Day for a severe storm risk later in the day.

Storms are likely in the 6 p.m. to midnight time frame, with dry weather through the daytime.

Not as hot Friday but strong storms possible

Overturned tractor-trailer closes I-295 South ramp

The ramp from Interstate 295 South to Interstate 64 East is closed after a tractor-trailer overturned.

The closure is near Exit 28A in Henrico County.

State police say the driver was able to crawl out, and is expected to be okay.

Human remains linked to missing woman

Human remains and a stolen truck linked to a missing woman in Cumberland County have been found.

An F-530 truck missing from Maryland was located in Mecklenburg County on May 30.

The remains are being transported to the medical examiner in Richmond for identification.

Amy Renee Fabian, 43, has been missing since May 24.

Man wanted in Cumberland murder, abduction, carjacking

GRTC route changes

GRTC is set to make route changes for the Broad Appetit Festival.

Broad Street will be closed between Belvidere Street and Adams Street from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. June 2.

GRTC bus route changes due to Broad Appetit Festival.
GRTC bus route changes due to Broad Appetit Festival. (Source: GRTC)

National Spelling Bee ‘octo-champs’

The Scripps National Spelling Bee ended in a historical way: eight co-champions won the spelling bee.

The eight winners all spelled 47 consecutive words correctly.

All eight winners received the $50,000 cash prize and a custom-designed trophy.

The co-champions of the 2019 Scripps National Spelling Bee, from left, Sohum Sukhatankar, 13, of Dallas, Texas, Abhijay Kodali, 12, of Flower Mound, Texas, Rohan Raja, 13, of Irving, Texas, Saketh Sundar, 13, of Clarksville, Md., Christopher Serrao, 13, of Whitehouse Station, N.J., Rishik Gandhasri, 13, of San Jose, Calif., Erin Howard, 14, of Huntsville, Ala., and Shruthika Padhy, 13, of Cherry Hill, N.J., celebrate in Oxon Hill, Md., Friday, May 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
RVA Staycation

