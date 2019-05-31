News to know for May 31: Severe storms expected; Overturned tractor-trailer closes I-295 South ramp; Human remains linked to missing woman

The co-champions of the 2019 Scripps National Spelling Bee, from left, Sohum Sukhatankar, 13, of Dallas, Texas, Abhijay Kodali, 12, of Flower Mound, Texas, Rohan Raja, 13, of Irving, Texas, Saketh Sundar, 13, of Clarksville, Md., Christopher Serrao, 13, of Whitehouse Station, N.J., Rishik Gandhasri, 13, of San Jose, Calif., Erin Howard, 14, of Huntsville, Ala., and Shruthika Padhy, 13, of Cherry Hill, N.J., celebrate in Oxon Hill, Md., Friday, May 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)