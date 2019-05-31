NBC12 Viewpoint: No child should die young

By Kym Grinnage | email
Heavy is the heart does not come close to the grief and anguish that the Richmond community is feeling this week after the tragic shooting of two innocent children and the death of 9-year-old Markiya Simone Dickson.
And, of course, for both of these families this is as a tragedy that cannot be erased.
This is not the first time that we have been in this place and unfortunately, unless things change, it will not be the last. As many of you know, for the city of Richmond this is the second child that has been killed in the month of May, along with 23 adults that have lost their lives from violence this year.
The death of Markiya has somehow struck a different cord and maybe, just maybe, the results going forward may be different. As parents we all must feel a certain level of uneasiness to know that a child playing in a park is not considered to be safe.
And although for many of us this neighborhood and this violence may seem miles away, as a community, Markiya’s senseless killing feels like family.
So what can we do? First, we must begin with justice for this family and the community. If by the time this commentary airs someone has come forward to assist the police in identifying the shooter, we thank you. Any information that anyone has no matter how small can be helpful. We must personalize this tragedy and own it.
If you have any information that may be helpful please contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or contact Detective Benjamin Neifeld at Benjamin.Neifeld@Richmond.gov