Mike Herring resigning as Richmond commonwealth’s attorney

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Mike Herring will resign as commonwealth’s attorney for the City of Richmond effective July 1.
Herring sent a letter of resignation to Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney on Friday announcing his intention to step down.
In the letter, Herring said, “I have truly enjoyed my time in the office and consider myself fortunate to have served the citizens of Richmond in such an important capacity.”
No reason for the resignation was given.
The full letter can be seen below:
