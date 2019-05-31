Mike Herring resigning as Richmond commonwealth’s attorney

Commonwealth's Attorney Michael Herring is stepping down July 1. (Source: NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom | May 31, 2019 at 3:30 PM EDT - Updated May 31 at 3:33 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Mike Herring will resign as commonwealth’s attorney for the City of Richmond effective July 1.

Herring sent a letter of resignation to Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney on Friday announcing his intention to step down.

In the letter, Herring said, “I have truly enjoyed my time in the office and consider myself fortunate to have served the citizens of Richmond in such an important capacity.”

No reason for the resignation was given.

The full letter can be seen below:

Mike Herring's letter of resignation. (Source: City of Richmond)

