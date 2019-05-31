Manning renews effort to be released from Virginia jail

By MATTHEW BARAKAT | May 31, 2019 at 9:47 AM EDT - Updated May 31 at 1:15 PM

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Lawyers for former Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning are renewing efforts to get her released from a Virginia jail.

Manning's lawyers filed court papers Friday asking a federal judge to reconsider his decision to send Manning to the Alexandria jail for refusing to testify to a grand jury investigating WikiLeaks.

Manning has been jailed for civil contempt since May 16. This follows a two-month jail term this spring for refusing to testify to a previous grand jury.

The court motion argues that a new indictment of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange makes Manning's testimony irrelevant. The court papers also include a letter from Manning explaining why she views the grand jury as morally unacceptable.

Manning spent seven years in a military prison for delivering a trove of classified information to Assange.

