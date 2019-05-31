12M Americans plan to sell their home in the next 18 months, survey says

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - More than 12 million people are planning to sell their homes in the next 18 months, so here’s what you can expect in this positive housing market.
Selling a home is complex, from figuring out your list price and making improvements.
A recent survey by our partners at the financial website NerdWallet found 84% of those planning to sell in the next 18 months are willing to accept less than asking price if their home takes longer than expected to sell.
“The houses above that midpoint price tend to be houses that first-time home-buyers aren’t buying. There’s just a little bit less competition for those homes,” said Holden Lewis, a housing expert with NerdWallet.
Patience is key, which can be difficult when you have small children or pets and you’re trying to move.
Make sure you interview several realtors to make sure you get one you trust and are comfortable with to help you in this process.
