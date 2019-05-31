‘It is a criminal matter’: 2 high school seniors arrested in connection to Petersburg school vandalism

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Two Petersburg High School seniors have been arrested in connection to vandalism discovered Friday morning.
School officials say the school’s alarm went off just before 1 a.m. Friday morning.
Widespread graffiti and destruction of property on school grounds were discovered.
Officials say video footage shows several students breaking into the school, and causing the damage.
“It is common for high school students to engage in pranks at this time of year, but this went too far. It is a criminal matter, and students will be held accountable,” officials said in a statement.
Petersburg police are investigating the incident, and two seniors have been arrested.
Officials say additional arrests are expected, and urge anyone with information to call police at 804-203-4466.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.