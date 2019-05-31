Forecast: Not as hot Friday but strong storms possible

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Strong storms possible Friday then not as hot this upcoming weekend.
FRIDAY: First Alert Weather Day: A Stray early morning shower, then Mostly to partly sunny and not quite as hot. Scattered showers and storms late afternoon and evening. Strong to severe storms possible with damaging wind gusts and large hail. Storm window: 6pm-midnight. Highs in the near upper 80s. (PM Rain Chance: 60%)
SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy morning with a few showers. Then Partly sunny midday and mostly sunny by afternoon. Lows in the mid 60s, highs mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms late in the day. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and low humidity. Lows in the low 60s, highs near 80.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and low humidity. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers or storms possible. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
