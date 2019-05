Chesterfield Police are searching for missing Brandy Tollferrio, 30, 5’6, 150, pink shirt, black and white leggings, wearing a blonde wig, last seen in the 11600 blk of Iron bridge Rd at 3:30 a.m. Call 748-1251 w/ info. @CCPDVa @8NEWS @CBS6 @NBC12 pic.twitter.com/48S6M3nZiv