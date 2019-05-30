Virginia War Memorial to host live feed of Bedford’s D-Day ceremony

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia War Memorial will host a live feed of the D-Day ceremony from the National D-Day Memorial on June 6.
“Thousands of people – including major government and military officials and veterans – will be on hand for the ceremonies in Bedford. However, seating will be limited,” Virginia War Memorial officials said of the event marking 75 years since D-Day.
A live feed of the ceremony will be provided by NBC12′s sister station WDBJ in the VMI Alumni Hall of Honor in the Paul and Phyllis Galanti Education Center from 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Admission is free for anyone who would like to attend.
The schedule for the ceremony in Bedford is:
- 10-11 a.m.: Aerial Tribute to the Veterans of WWII
- 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.: “The Final Salute” Commemorative Observance
- 12:30-1:30 p.m.: Roll Call of WWII veterans in attendance at Memorial
