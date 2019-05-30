‘They were a part of the fabric of my life:’ Community remembers victims killed in church van crash

“These individuals loss and those healing in the hospital were/are pillars in the community. The ties we have to many of these individuals and their families were birthed because of the church and community ties we had growing up. Many of our families moved in unison because we were all in church together. Though I attended the Mount Nebo Baptist Church, miles down the road, we all spent countless hours in fellowship with these congregants. We were extended family to each other. And when life happens...we all feel it. Ms. Wynn’s light was shared throughout many communities. She was known for her energetic MC/Worship Leading capabilities. During [Black History Month] she had developed characters she’s built based on growing up that took you back to the golden age and led you through the history of our people with grace and dignity, with unbridled truth. Many saw her gifts over the years in the greater Richmond and Tri-Cities. But she traveled all over spreading the good news of God, showing her seamstress skills with her varying costumes, or dressed to the nines praising God.”