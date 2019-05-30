‘They were a part of the fabric of my life:’ Community remembers victims killed in church van crash

BLACKSTONE, Va. (WWBT) - As revival services were set to get underway at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Dinwiddie Tuesday night, a van full of 11 worshipers from Shiloh Baptist Church in Blackstone were involved in a fatal crash outside of the church doors.
“All of a sudden we heard a big boom," said Rev. Dr. Joseph Fields Jr., pastor of Mt Zion Baptist Church in Dinwiddie. “I went to see who I could help save in that van, unfortunately, I couldn’t get no doors open."
Rev. Dr. Fields, says despite his best efforts, as well as the efforts of the driver that crashed into Shiloh Baptist’s van, they couldn’t get people out, that is when he turned to his faith as a guide.
“The window was broken and I reached in and held two ladies’ hands and prayed for them," said Fields.
He later learned one of his friends, James Farley, did not survive the crash.
“I knew everybody on that van,” he said.
Inside of the van were parents, grandparents, husbands, wives - entrepreneurs, educators and history makers.
“One church member hurts, everybody hurts," said Fields.
Eighty-five-year-old Constance Wynn was a pillar in the community, she was the first black woman to be elected to the town council for Blackstone.
A woman of strong faith, strong convictions, she was a voice for everybody,” said Billy Coleburn, the Mayor of Blackstone.
He served on Town Council with Wynn for four years. He says Wynn served as an elected official for 23 years.
“I take some comfort in the fact that if Constance Wynn was here, she would say 'child, don’t cry for me, I’m okay, I’m with the Lord,” said Coleburn.
On social media, the outpouring of support and memories continued, LaTiscia Fawlkes, a Blackstone native, said:
“These individuals loss and those healing in the hospital were/are pillars in the community. The ties we have to many of these individuals and their families were birthed because of the church and community ties we had growing up. Many of our families moved in unison because we were all in church together. Though I attended the Mount Nebo Baptist Church, miles down the road, we all spent countless hours in fellowship with these congregants. We were extended family to each other. And when life happens...we all feel it. Ms. Wynn’s light was shared throughout many communities. She was known for her energetic MC/Worship Leading capabilities. During [Black History Month] she had developed characters she’s built based on growing up that took you back to the golden age and led you through the history of our people with grace and dignity, with unbridled truth. Many saw her gifts over the years in the greater Richmond and Tri-Cities. But she traveled all over spreading the good news of God, showing her seamstress skills with her varying costumes, or dressed to the nines praising God.”
Wartena Somerville was a 36-year-old was a teacher in Nottoway County, a wife, and mother to a 9-month-old baby girl. Her husband Michael, who is a deacon for Shiloh Baptist, says she hugged and kissed them, got in the car and waved as she drove off to join church members heading to the revival. Somerville also sang in the Shiloh Baptist Church choir.
Eighty-seven-year-old James Farley’s granddaughter said he opened his home to anyone in need. She says he was always there to just talk and that he was “famous for his sweet potato pies.”
Delois Williams was a wife, mother, grandmother and retired beautician.
“She loved her clients and their families. She was one of my first examples of successful black woman entrepreneur in the Blackstone community,” said LaTiscia Fawlkes. “She cared for her clients beyond just the shampoo and a style. When she was called deeper into ministry in the church, she didn’t hesitate to take up her banner for God and share the good news, whether in her chair or in church. She was a quiet force that moved mountains with encouraging words.”
The loss of the members of Shiloh is being felt beyond the Blackstone community.
“I hadn’t been to Blackstone since December, I went to Blackstone yesterday to see some family and on my way back, that’s when I heard about the tragedy,” said Alvin Fawlkes, who grew up in Blackstone. “They were a part of the fabric of my life, they literally were a part of the fabric of my life and that fabric is now torn, this is a major loss.”
Fawlkes says he has vivid memories of Constance Wynn, he remembers her kindness and her willingness to open her heart and home to people.
“You just felt that presence, she was just a presence, she wasn’t just a person she was a presence, and was just such a strong individual, that is what we’re going to miss - that is what I am going to miss,” said Alvin Fowlkes.
Many in the community say they are going to continue the legacies of those lives lost, by holding firm to their faith, and bringing the community closer.
“Be nicer to each other, be kinder to each other - celebrate community a little bit more,” said Coleburn.
