News to know for May 30: Another hot day; church van crash vigil; 7 dead, 21 missing after boat sinks in Hungary

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Make sure you have a water on hand today, because it will be hot outside!
Thursday is another First Alert Weather Day, with highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 70s.
A few small rain showers are possible during the afternoon or evening, specifically near Fredericksburg.
A prayer vigil is being held Thursday to honor the four people killed in Tuesday’s church van crash.
The prayer vigil will be held at Nottoway Middle School at 6 p.m.
The crash claimed the lives of Wartena Somerville, 36, James Roy Farley, 87, Constance Wynn, 85, and Delois Williams, 72.
Petersburg police are investigating a shooting that occurred at the basketball court of Pin Oaks Estates Wednesday evening.
Upon arrival, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
Petersburg police say a man was stabbed in the face Wednesday night.
Sources confirmed the stabbing happened just before 9 p.m. in the 1100 block of Beasley Street.
No additional details have been released.
Three people were found dead in a home in Fredericksburg on Wednesday.
Police say the victims are 14, 39 and 34 years old.
The incident is being investigated as suspicious deaths.
Seven people are dead, 21 missing and seven were rescued.
A criminal investigation has been launched into the incident.
“It’s amazing. Life changes very quickly, in a very positive way, if you let it.” - Lindsey Vonn
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.