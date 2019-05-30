News to know for May 30: Another hot day; church van crash vigil; 7 dead, 21 missing after boat sinks in Hungary

Rescue staff takes part in the seach operation at Margaret Bridge on the River Danube in downtown Budapest, Hungary, Thursday, May 30, 2019, following a collision of a hotelship and a smaller cruise ship on the previous evening. The cruise ship sank with thirty-three South Korean passengers and two Hungarian staff on board. At least seven people died and nineteen are missing. The shipwreck was found at Margaret Bridge. (Zoltan Mathe/MTI via AP) (Source: Zoltan Mathe)