News to know for May 30: Another hot day; church van crash vigil; 7 dead, 21 missing after boat sinks in Hungary

By Tamia Mallory | May 30, 2019 at 7:19 AM EDT - Updated May 30 at 7:19 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Make sure you have a water on hand today, because it will be hot outside!

Mid 90s heat

Thursday is another First Alert Weather Day, with highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 70s.

A few small rain showers are possible during the afternoon or evening, specifically near Fredericksburg.

Prayer vigil for church van crash victims

A prayer vigil is being held Thursday to honor the four people killed in Tuesday’s church van crash.

The prayer vigil will be held at Nottoway Middle School at 6 p.m.

The crash claimed the lives of Wartena Somerville, 36, James Roy Farley, 87, Constance Wynn, 85, and Delois Williams, 72.

‘Life is precious’: First responders, community pull together after deadly Dinwiddie crash

Petersburg basketball court shooting

Petersburg police are investigating a shooting that occurred at the basketball court of Pin Oaks Estates Wednesday evening.

Upon arrival, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

Petersburg stabbing

Petersburg police say a man was stabbed in the face Wednesday night.

Sources confirmed the stabbing happened just before 9 p.m. in the 1100 block of Beasley Street.

No additional details have been released.

3 people found dead in Fredericksburg

Three people were found dead in a home in Fredericksburg on Wednesday.

Police say the victims are 14, 39 and 34 years old.

The incident is being investigated as suspicious deaths.

Three people were found dead in a home in Fredericksburg. (Source: WRC)

7 dead, 21 missing after tour boat sinks

A boat carrying South Korean tourists in Budapest sank Thursday morning.

Seven people are dead, 21 missing and seven were rescued.

A criminal investigation has been launched into the incident.

Rescue staff takes part in the seach operation at Margaret Bridge on the River Danube in downtown Budapest, Hungary, Thursday, May 30, 2019, following a collision of a hotelship and a smaller cruise ship on the previous evening. The cruise ship sank with thirty-three South Korean passengers and two Hungarian staff on board. At least seven people died and nineteen are missing. The shipwreck was found at Margaret Bridge. (Zoltan Mathe/MTI via AP)
Rescue staff takes part in the seach operation at Margaret Bridge on the River Danube in downtown Budapest, Hungary, Thursday, May 30, 2019, following a collision of a hotelship and a smaller cruise ship on the previous evening. The cruise ship sank with thirty-three South Korean passengers and two Hungarian staff on board. At least seven people died and nineteen are missing. The shipwreck was found at Margaret Bridge. (Zoltan Mathe/MTI via AP) (Source: Zoltan Mathe)

Final thought

“It’s amazing. Life changes very quickly, in a very positive way, if you let it.” - Lindsey Vonn

