Man charged with driving truck into Richmond home

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police have arrested a man they say crashed his truck into a home on Walmsley Boulevard on Monday night.
Nelson Caceres-Meja is charged with hit-and-run and driving under the influence.
There were six people sleeping inside the home just before midnight when the crash woke them up, including a 2-year-old baby.
“I know my house isn’t in great shape, but I didn’t want it tore up,” Michelle Pate said.
Pate said when she first heard the noise, she blamed their dog, but her husband quickly figured out it something very different.
“My husband walked out and said there’s a truck in the house," Pate said. “He then came out and said the truck is on fire. I said get everyone out. I had to wake my kid up and I had to wake everyone in the house up and tell them to get out of the house because I didn’t know if it was going to catch on fire or what."
Pate’s family have lived in the home for 14 years.
Richmond police say Caceres-Meja tried to get away but was quickly caught.
“He tried to back it out but he couldn’t,” Pate said. “The picnic table went through that window. Glass was all in the toys, so we had to put this up so he wouldn’t cut his hand."
The clean-up is just getting started outside and inside, but Pate said she is just thankful they are still able to stay in the home.
“I had to clean up a lot of mess, but we boarded it up because we didn’t want critters in the house,” Pate said. “My roommate upstairs came down and said it shook the entire house. Look, it even put a crack in the floor."
