Henrico Schools holding bus driver job fair

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Schools is looking for bus drivers.
A drop-by job fair will be held from 10 a.m. to noon June 5 at the Henrico Training Center at 7701 E. Parham Road for full-time and part-time school bus drivers.
Applicants are encouraged to apply online at Henrico Schools’ website.
Bus drivers must be 21 years old, have a valid Virginia driver’s license, have a Class B commercial instructional permit or Class B commercial driver’s license with endorsements in transporting passengers, school bus and airbrakes.
A physical and drug test are required, and candidates cannot have any prior felony convictions.
