Forecast: Another day of Mid 90s Heat

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Thursday will be our last day of mid 90s for the foreseeable future with more seasonable weather returning late this week.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and very hot. Lows in the mid 70s, FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for a another day with highs in the mid 90s and a heat index in the upper 90s. Record is 98°. A few showers and storms are possible during the late afternoon or evening, especially near Fredericksburg but Richmond’s rain chances are low (Rain Chance: 10%)
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and a bit cooler. Isolated strong storms possible late in the day or in the evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs near upper 80s. (Late day Rain Chance: 30%)
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and cooler with a slight chance of rain. Best chance is early in the day before 9am-- then another low chance in the afternoon. Lows in the mid 60s, highs mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers late in the day. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs near 80. Comfortably Lower Humidity
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Cooler. Lows low 60s, highs low 80s. Comfortably Lower Humidity.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
