First Alert; Severe storms risk Friday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - There is a First Alert Weather Day Friday, and this one is not for the heat.
Friday will bring the risk for some scattered strong to severe thunderstorms later in the afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center has placed central and southern Virginia, including RVA, under a “Slight-Risk” for severe storms. The primary risks will be damaging wind gusts, large hail, and heavy rain in stronger storms.
Be sure to check your weather app settings for notifications to receive any warnings that might be issued for your area.
