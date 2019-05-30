Family member busted trying to smuggle drugs to inmate in dentures

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — According to the Virginia Department of Corrections, someone was caught trying to smuggle drugs into Augusta Correctional Center in a set of dentures.
In a release, the department said a family member of an inmate at the prison stopped by to visit on May 26.
But corrections officers discovered 10 Oxycodone tablets hidden under the family member's dentures.
The unidentified visitor was arrested and charged with three felonies: Conspiracy to Introduce Drugs to a Prison, Attempted Delivery of Drugs to a Prison, and Possession of a Schedule 2 Drug with the Intent to Distribute.
