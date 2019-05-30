Community Prayer Walk scheduled for Saturday after recent violence in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond faith leaders are calling on the community to come together this weekend as they prepare to pray for the city after a round of recent violence.
The Cover Our City Prayer Walk will happen Saturday morning, culminating in a unity prayer at the Capital Square Bell Tower in the afternoon.
Sunday evening, there were cheers and dancing among Richmond youth at the Carter Jones Park. Video of the excitement was captured just minutes before gunshots rang out, striking two children - 11-year-old Jaquez Moses survived but 9-year-old Markiya Dickson did not.
"To watch the gun powder as the smoke goes into the air,” Charles Willis said.
He is used to comforting victims of crime, but on this day he became an eyewitness to it.
"To watch kids crying, to watch mommas and daddies jumping on top of their kids to seeing babies screaming and yelling,” he continued.
Intensifying moments that only escalated.
“Fathers jumping across fences trying to get away. It’s just very traumatic,” Willis said.
In the wake of the violence, Richmond faith leaders are joining forces.
"That little girl got shot…My heart bleeds for her family because it was right down there,” Dr. Ruth Moore said pointing outside of her church, Tower Ministries.
It’s why her church is organizing the Cover Our City Prayer Walk Saturday. Churches from every end of the city will unite as they walk and pray.
"Prayer is powerful. With prayer, many crimes will not be committed…Richmond needs healing. How are we going to get healing to come to Richmond? Through prayer,” she said.
It's an open call for anyone to join in with one goal in mind.
"If we can just cover the city, just pray all over the city,” Moore added.
So that witness accounts like Willis’ won’t become the norm for Richmond.
"Parents saying ‘where’s my kids, where are my children?’ And then see this dad running to the car with his daughter slumped over,” he recalled.
The prayer walk will begin at 10 a.m. Participants can meet at one of four churches from the north side to the southside. Those churches are Tower Ministries Church, St. Mark COGIC, Faith Covenant Christian Fellowship and Crusade for Christ.
Then buses will take participants to the Capital Square Bell Tower for the unity prayer that begins at 2 p.m.
