Chesterfield woman indicted with murder in death of 7-month-old

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield woman has been indicted in the 2018 death of a 7-month-old girl.
Police say Ashley Bonilla-Rodriguez, 7 months, of Chesterfield, arrived at Chippenham Hospital on Dec. 27 with severe head trauma following a reported fall.
The infant was transferred to VCU Medical Center, where she died as a result of her injuries on Dec. 30.
Her baby sitter, Lirio Jazmin Godinez-Gonzalez, 33, of Chesterfield, was arrested by detectives on Dec. 28 for felony child neglect. She has been held in Chesterfield County Jail since that time.
On Monday, Chesterfield County Police detectives obtained an indictment for murder for Godinez-Gonzalez in relation to the incident.
She was served with the indictment this week.
