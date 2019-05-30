Chesterfield woman indicted with murder in death of 7-month-old

Chesterfield County Police detectives obtained an indictment for murder for Lirio Jazmin Godinez-Gonzalez, 33, in relation to the incident. (Source: NBC12)
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield woman has been indicted in the 2018 death of a 7-month-old girl.

Police say Ashley Bonilla-Rodriguez, 7 months, of Chesterfield, arrived at Chippenham Hospital on Dec. 27 with severe head trauma following a reported fall.

Ashley Bonilla-Rodriguez (Source: NBC12)

The infant was transferred to VCU Medical Center, where she died as a result of her injuries on Dec. 30.

7-month-old Ashley Bonilla-Rodriguez lays in the hospital after suffering head trauma from a fall. (Source: NBC12)

Her baby sitter, Lirio Jazmin Godinez-Gonzalez, 33, of Chesterfield, was arrested by detectives on Dec. 28 for felony child neglect. She has been held in Chesterfield County Jail since that time.

On Monday, Chesterfield County Police detectives obtained an indictment for murder for Godinez-Gonzalez in relation to the incident.

She was served with the indictment this week.

