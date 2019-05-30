‘Carpenters for Christ’ help build new centerpiece for Hopewell church

HOPEWELL, VA (WWBT) - More than 60 men from across the country converged on Hopewell to help build a centerpiece for a church in the city.
Carpenters for Christ originated out of Alabama and has now helped build dozens of churches in its 35-plus years.
“It’s their love for Jesus Christ of course, but there’s also teamwork here and they want to work for each other,” Robert Thompson, president of Carpenters for Christ, said.
All of the work that’s gone into creating a three-story tall centerpiece for Joy Fellowship Church was been created by volunteers with Carpenters for Christ, who traveled from states including Alabama, Florida, South Carolina, Michigan and even Africa.
“Our goal is to make men better husbands, better fathers and better Christians,” R.L. Dunn, the site foreman and a member of the church, said. “In return, we’re able to get men to come out, work together and build God’s house.”
All the work has been done in just a week, starting with pouring a slab and then raising the beams. While it’s been long days filled with tough work, these men have also relied heavily on something else - prayer.
“We stop working and pray three 30-second prayers,” Thompson said. “We pray for this church, we pray for our church and our families.”
Many of these men volunteered their efforts after receiving a gift of their own.
“When we go to these different churches, in a lot of these cases the men in these churches will catch the vision for what we’re doing and they join us for subsequent trips,” Don Green, building site coordinator for Carpenters for Christ, said.
As the work on the centerpiece continues, locals are also looking forward to the future.
“This is phase 1,” Dunn said. “We’re hoping to build a gymnasium next year so we can get the community kids in here.”
Dunn estimates another 60 days are left in construction. However, once it’s complete, they will be welcoming new visitors.
Thursday, the group held a dedication ceremony for the new addition thanks to Carpenters for Christ.
For more information on the organization, click here.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.