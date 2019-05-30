Camp steps down as Glen Allen head football coach

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (WWBT) - Salvatore Camp has resigned as Glen Allen’s head football coach, he confirmed to NBC12 on Wednesday. Camp stepped down after three seasons at the head of the Jaguar program.
The three-year head coach led Glen Allen to a quick turnaround. After records of 2-8 and 3-7 during his first two campaigns, the Jaguars finished the 2018 regular season 8-2 and followed that up with the first playoff win in program history. Last year also marked the first winning season in the history of Glen Allen football.
The Jaguars were 14-18 in Camp’s three seasons at the helm.
Camp told NBC12 that everything is good and he expects to return to the sideline at some point after taking some time to “recharge a bit.” In the meantime, he’ll continue to teach at Glen Allen High School and says he’s looking forward to being a fan for now.
Prior to his arrival at Glen Allen prior to the 2016 season, Camp was an assistant coach under David Bedwell at L.C. Bird, playing an integral part in the Skyhawks’ three consecutive state championships from 2012-2014.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.