Detectives @CCPDVa searching for Carlos Mario Carcamo Deleon - wanted for RAPE.. He is 19yo, 5ft 7in white male with brn eyes and blk hair. Carcamo Deleon weighs 140lbs. Contact @CrimeSolversCCH or @CfieldVA911 with any info @VSPPIO @vasheriffs pic.twitter.com/tRf0JoDava