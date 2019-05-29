Wanted Va. man escapes custody, is tackled by bystander

George William Knisley is from Carroll County, Md., and was wanted in Cumberland County. (Source: Cumberland Sheriff's Office)
May 29, 2019 at 9:14 AM EDT - Updated May 29 at 2:07 PM

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A man wanted in a Virginia slaying was caught in North Carolina and managed to escape custody, only to be tackled by a bystander.

Citing a news release, news outlets report 41-year-old George William Knisley was arrested Friday in Raleigh and was being transferred to a detention center when he escaped. Authorities say he complained his handcuffs were too tight and fled when a deputy tried to loosen them.

John Martinez Jr. says he was walking down the street when he saw a man in an orange jumpsuit sprinting away from an officer. Martinez says the officer needed help, so he dashed after the man and tackled him.

Knisley is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Matthew T. Broyles, of Powhatan. He’s also accused in the disappearance of 43-year-old Amy Renee Fabian.

Amy Renee Fabian is missing from Cumberland County. (Source: Cumberland Sheriff's Office)

