Suspect wanted in thefts of vehicles, firearms

KING WILLIAM, Va. (WWBT) - A suspect is wanted in King William County in connection with several vehicle thefts and break-ins.
The King William County Sheriff’s Office said since May 27 it has responded to two reports of stolen vehicles and reports of firearms stolen from vehicles.
Home surveillance cameras captured an image of the suspect near where firearms and a pickup truck were stolen.
Most of the incidents occurred in the Central Garage area of King William County.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the King William County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 769-4206.
