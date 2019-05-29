RACC asks for help naming 3 dogs from Oklahoma

Three dogs Richmond Animal Care and Control took in from Oklahoma need names. (Source: RACC/Facebook)
By Brian Tynes | May 29, 2019 at 1:32 PM EDT - Updated May 29 at 1:32 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The three dogs Richmond Animal Care and Control took in from flood-damaged Oklahoma need names.

A 1-year-old female yellow lab mix, 2-year-old male black lab mix and 5-month-old male hound/pit mix will be available for adoption soon.

RACC said it wants “super great creative names" for the pups. The choices will be made Wednesday night.

The dogs will be in quarantine for at least eight more days before being made available for adoption.

