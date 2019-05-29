Police therapy K-9 retiring, handing job over to daughter

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - A therapy dog with the Prince George Police Department is calling it a career.
Coal, a black German shepherd, has served the department since 2016 and now that he’s 11 years old is passing the torch to another K-9.
The job will stay in the family, so to speak, because the dog replacing Coal is his daughter, Sansa, a 1-year-old German Shepherd.
Sansa was sworn in May 24. In a video posted to the police department’s Facebook page, Sansa was asked if she swore to uphold the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of the Commonwealth of Virginia, and she barked twice.
