Police: 2 men shot, injured in separate shootings in Richmond
Police say they do not believe the two shootings are related.
By Tamia Mallory | May 29, 2019 at 5:09 AM EDT - Updated May 29 at 5:09 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department is investigating two separate shootings that occurred Tuesday night.

The first shooting occurred at approximately 9:50 p.m., in the 2200 block of Joplin Avenue.

When police arrived on scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to the hospital for his non-life-threatening injury.

The second shooting occurred at approximately 10 p.m., in the 3000 block of Hull Street.

When police arrived on scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to the hospital for life-threatening injury.

Anyone with information on the two shootings is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

