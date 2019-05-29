Police: 2 men shot, injured in separate shootings in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department is investigating two separate shootings that occurred Tuesday night.
The first shooting occurred at approximately 9:50 p.m., in the 2200 block of Joplin Avenue.
When police arrived on scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was transported to the hospital for his non-life-threatening injury.
The second shooting occurred at approximately 10 p.m., in the 3000 block of Hull Street.
When police arrived on scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was transported to the hospital for life-threatening injury.
Anyone with information on the two shootings is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Police say they do not believe the two shootings are related.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.