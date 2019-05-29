Off-duty officer killed after being struck by vehicle in Maryland

PRINCE GEORGE’S CO., MD. (WDBJ7) -- Prince George’s County Police Department is mourning the loss of a police officer killed in a Tuesday night collision.
Around 11:00 p.m., Officer Davon McKenzie, 24, was riding his motorcycle in the southbound lanes of I-495 at Route 202 when he was struck by another vehicle.
The Police Department said McKenzie died of his injuries a short time later at a hospital.
"The Prince George's County Police family is broken-hearted at the loss of this young officer and only son," Chief Hank Stawinski wrote in a statement. "He was well respected and loved by his fellow officers. I, on behalf of all of us who were at the hospital and all those who couldn't be, extend our deepest condolences to his family."
McKenzie joined the Prince George's County Police Department in March of 2017. He was assigned to the Bureau of Patrol.
Maryland State Police are investigating the circumstances of the crash.
