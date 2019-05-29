’No kid deserves this’: Boy continues to recover after being shot at Richmond park

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The 11-year-old boy shot during a cookout over Memorial Day weekend continues to recover.
“He doesn’t deserve this. No kid at all. No kid deserves this,” Raquan Moses, the boy’s father, said.
As Moses looks over the gunshot wounds his 11-year-old Jaquez has, he holds back tears of what could have happened.
“I’m just glad he’s not gone. I’m glad he’s still with me,” Moses said.
The sixth grader, Jaquez Moses, was at Carter Jones Park Sunday at a community cookout when gunfire erupted. Nine-year-old Markiya Dickson was killed in the cross fire and Jaquez seriously injured.
“I was playing tag and it was banging noises. I thought it was firecrackers so I didn’t pay attention to it. That’s when I noticed I was bleeding and I ran to my grandma and my mom,” Jaquez said.
Police are asking the community for help to find whoever is responsible.
“I got a call from work. Luckil,y I work downtown close to MCV. When I got the call I dropped everything and ran to MCV. That’s when I saw my little man pouring blood and was shot up,” Moses said.
Moses is now calling his little man a walking miracle.
“I thank God because the doctor said if it was two more inches to the left, he wouldn’t be here,” Moses said.
The future football player was shot twice, once in the arm, the other in the chest.
“I wouldn’t have expected this in a million years. I wouldn’t have expected this for my son, but it could happen to anyone,” Moses said.
As the search for answers continues, Moses is holding his pride and joy a little closer.
“Check your kids and if you are watching this I ask that you go and hug them right now, and let them know you will always be there for them. I’m telling you, if I’m around, it wont happen again, and I’m sorry I wasn’t there when it happened. I love you,” Moses said.
Hundreds of people attended Sunday’s community event, and police hope at least one person will come forward to get the shooter off the street.
“Say something if you know something. That’s all I ask for,” Moses said.
