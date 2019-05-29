News to know for May 29: Hottest day of the year; 2 men shot, injured in separate Richmond shootings; 4 dead, multiple injured in Dinwiddie crash

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Happy Hump Day! Breaking out those shorts and sandals is not a bad idea today, because it will be hot.
Wednesday and Thursday are set to be the hottest days of the year so far.
Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day, with a record high of 98°.
The Richmond Police Department is investigating two separate shootings that occurred Tuesday night.
The first shooting occurred at approximately 9:50 p.m., in the 2200 block of Joplin Avenue. The second shooting occurred at approximately 10 p.m., in the 3000 block of Hull Street.
Anyone with information on the two shootings is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Police say they do not believe the shootings are related.
Four people are dead and several others are injured after a church van was rear-ended in Dinwiddie County Tuesday evening.
State police said there were 11 passengers on the van, four of which died at the scene, three were flown to VCU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and four others were taken by ambulance to nearby hospitals with serious injuries.
Charges are pending.
Jaquez Moses, the 11-year-old boy shot at Carter Jones Park Sunday evening, continues to recover.
Moses survived the shooting, but 9-year-old Markiya Dickson did not.
His father, Raquan Moses, is calling his son a “walking miracle.”
“Say something if you know something. That’s all I ask for,” Moses said.
Police continue to urge the community to come forward with any information, photos or videos. Information can be sent to Major Crimes Detective Benjamin Neifeld at Benjamin.Neifeld@richmondgov.com or call 804-646-3246. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Search for 9-year-old girl’s killer
The search continues for the person responsible for killing 9-year-old Markiya Dickson.
The third grade Crestwood Elementary School student was shot and killed Sunday evening in Carter Jones Park.
Police ask anyone with information, photos or videos to email Major Crimes Detective Benjamin Neifeld at Benjamin.Neifeld@richmondgov.com or call 804-646-3246. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
A GoFundMe page has been established to help Markiya’s family.
Wednesday is National 529 College Savings Plan Day.
The national event celebrates saving for college and the benefits of the 529 college savings plan.
On Tuesday, Virginia 529 awarded Rodney Robinson, the 2019 National Teacher of the Year, over $5,000 to help his students prepare for the next step.
“If you want to turn your life around, try thankfulness. It will change your life mightily.” - Gerald Good
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.