News to know for May 29: Hottest day of the year; 2 men shot, injured in separate Richmond shootings; 4 dead, multiple injured in Dinwiddie crash

News to know for May 29
By Tamia Mallory | May 29, 2019 at 6:10 AM EDT - Updated May 29 at 6:29 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Happy Hump Day! Breaking out those shorts and sandals is not a bad idea today, because it will be hot.

First Alert Weather Day for mid 90s heat

Wednesday and Thursday are set to be the hottest days of the year so far.

Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day, with a record high of 98°.

Download the NBC12 Weather App for an hour-by-hour forecast.

First Alert Weather Day for mid 90s heat

2 separate Richmond shootings

The Richmond Police Department is investigating two separate shootings that occurred Tuesday night.

The first shooting occurred at approximately 9:50 p.m., in the 2200 block of Joplin Avenue. The second shooting occurred at approximately 10 p.m., in the 3000 block of Hull Street.

Anyone with information on the two shootings is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Police say they do not believe the shootings are related.

Dinwiddie church van crash

Four people are dead and several others are injured after a church van was rear-ended in Dinwiddie County Tuesday evening.

State police said there were 11 passengers on the van, four of which died at the scene, three were flown to VCU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and four others were taken by ambulance to nearby hospitals with serious injuries.

Charges are pending.

4 dead, multiple injured in crash involving church van in Dinwiddie

Boy shot in Richmond park speaks out

Jaquez Moses, the 11-year-old boy shot at Carter Jones Park Sunday evening, continues to recover.

Moses survived the shooting, but 9-year-old Markiya Dickson did not.

His father, Raquan Moses, is calling his son a “walking miracle.”

“Say something if you know something. That’s all I ask for,” Moses said.

Police continue to urge the community to come forward with any information, photos or videos. Information can be sent to Major Crimes Detective Benjamin Neifeld at Benjamin.Neifeld@richmondgov.com or call 804-646-3246. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

’No kid deserves this’: Boy continues to recover after being shot at Richmond park

Search for 9-year-old girl’s killer

The search continues for the person responsible for killing 9-year-old Markiya Dickson.

The third grade Crestwood Elementary School student was shot and killed Sunday evening in Carter Jones Park.

Police ask anyone with information, photos or videos to email Major Crimes Detective Benjamin Neifeld at Benjamin.Neifeld@richmondgov.com or call 804-646-3246. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

A GoFundMe page has been established to help Markiya’s family.

"Just a senseless cowardly act" City Leaders respond to deadly park shooting

National 529 College Savings Plan Day

Wednesday is National 529 College Savings Plan Day.

The national event celebrates saving for college and the benefits of the 529 college savings plan.

On Tuesday, Virginia 529 awarded Rodney Robinson, the 2019 National Teacher of the Year, over $5,000 to help his students prepare for the next step.

Rodney Robinson receives award from VIrginia 529 (Source: NBC12)
Rodney Robinson receives award from VIrginia 529 (Source: NBC12)

Final thought

“If you want to turn your life around, try thankfulness. It will change your life mightily.” - Gerald Good

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.