6 motorcyclists killed in Virginia over Memorial Day weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Six of the 11 traffic deaths in Virginia over Memorial Day weekend were motorcyclists.
State police said there were a total of 11 people killed in nine crashes across Virginia between Friday starting at 12:01 a.m. until Monday at midnight. Over the weekend, state police were called to 663 crashes across the Commonwealth.
The deadly crashes were in the City of Virginia Beach, and Albemarle, Arlington, Clarke, Fairfax, Isle of Wight, and King and Queen counties. Police said Albemarle County and King and Queen County both had two, separate, fatal crashes.
The fatal motorcycle crashes were in the City of Virginia Beach and in Arlington, Clarke, Fairfax, and King and Queen counties. Troopers said both the driver and rider were killed in the Fairfax County crash on Sunday.
"Tragically, Virginia has witnessed an alarming loss of life in recent days as a result of traffic crashes,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent. "There are not only entire families, but entire communities, mourning the deaths of those lost in a fatal traffic crash. More than 300 individuals have already been killed in traffic crashes this year in Virginia. That should give every driver in Virginia 300 reasons as to why it’s so important to drive to save lives on our highways. As we embark on the busy summer travel season, please drive smart, safe and sober.”
There were 8,270 speeders and 2,548 reckless drivers cited by Virginia State Police over the holiday weekend. Troopers also arrested 75 drunk drivers.
